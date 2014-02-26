dbrose11
best dispensary humboldt!!
Thank you for the support and taking the time to leave a review! We hope we got you stocked up for the weekend and look forward to helping you out again soon!
First time I ordered for pick up. Very quick and helpful. They were able to accommodate a substitution for a product they were out of.
Thanks for using the Pick Up Service and for taking the time to share your review! We appreciate your support and look forward to helping you out again!
I absolutely love HPRC! The friendly staff are all very knowledgeable and super helpful! They always take special care of each customer, especially on your birthday! The weekly deals are stellar and the fact that you can order online and get notifications during the whole bagging process of your order makes them that much more outstanding! I highly recommend the guys and gals at HPRC!
It is our pleasure helping you out! We hope you enjoyed your Birthday and thank you for taking some time to share your review! We also love the online ordering for pickup! Wishing you the best and thank you for the support!
they have the what you need. full of information on all there products
Thank you so much for taking the time to share your review and supporting HPRC! Always a pleasure helping you out and we look forward to seeing you again!
HPRC and there Staff is amazing and very knowledgeable And they got really nice flower, edibles and concentrates.... FOUR THUMBS UP!!!!!
Wow! Thanks for the awesome review and support! We look forward to helping you out again soon!
Unassuming facade on the outside yet when I stepped in the door, I was treated to a clean, sleek-looking store with an excellent variety of high quality products. Very friendly customer service and we did not feel rushed at all to get in and out. We will definitely be coming back and in my opinion, this is perhaps be one of two of the North Coast's best dispensaries.
Thank you so much for stopping by our Arcata location! It has been such a privilege to operate in the same spot for the last 20 years! While the Arcata facade may be small our efforts inside our huge! So thank you for appreciating the team's effort to deliver you a great visit and we hope to see you again soon!
I love everything about this place. Best dispensary I have ever been in. The quality of the products is truly top notch and the staff is great. A lady named Brooke helped me last time I came in --Best Budtender Ever-- Fun, knowledgeable AND cute. My only complaint is that there is a serious lack of bike parking. What kind of health centered Arcata business does not have a bike rack? Your business needs one of those bike islands that are around town. Locking to the stop sign in front of that house next door is wack. I must also applaud this company for giving back to the community by operating a free holistic healing center in Eureka - The HPRC Connection
Thank you for your support and taking the time for your review! In regards to the bike rack..... WE HAVE IT! It is located in our back parking lot due to the cities requirement to leave enough room for pedestrian access on the front sidewalk (a reasonable request but frustrating to our biking community). We have also reached out to the City of Arcata to replace a car parking spot in front of our Arcata location with a Bike rack, similar to what you see around town. Our security team can always keep an eye on your bike and make sure you stop by any HPRC location during Bike Week to get hooked up with a discount and/or swag item. Looking forward to helping you out again soon!
I liked everything and the people r awesome.
Thank you for your support and sharing your review! The awesome people we work with make the day wonderful, so thank you!
I love the welcoming and kind vibes everyone at this dispensary has. I’ve never had a problem with anyone here. Everyone greets me with a smile every time I come in. I highly recommend this place. I also love Michelle! One of the kindest people I’ve ever met.
Thank you for sharing your review! Our team appreciates the support., There is a reason Michelle has been named Best Budtender of the Year in Humboldt County and is nominated again this year! Not only is she a great budtender but a wonderful person so we all are so lucky to get to know her! Wishing you the best!
it's all good
Thanks for sharing the love and support! Wishing you the best!