Bsky707 on July 6, 2019

I love everything about this place. Best dispensary I have ever been in. The quality of the products is truly top notch and the staff is great. A lady named Brooke helped me last time I came in --Best Budtender Ever-- Fun, knowledgeable AND cute. My only complaint is that there is a serious lack of bike parking. What kind of health centered Arcata business does not have a bike rack? Your business needs one of those bike islands that are around town. Locking to the stop sign in front of that house next door is wack. I must also applaud this company for giving back to the community by operating a free holistic healing center in Eureka - The HPRC Connection