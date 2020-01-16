40 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 28
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$60
Deals
Dab and Shatter Thursdays are back
Valid 1/16/2020 – 4/1/2020
All dabs and shatter are $5.00 off every Thursday.
Good on Thursday only
Dab and Shatter Thursdays are back
Valid 1/16/2020 – 4/1/2020
All dabs and shatter are $5.00 off every Thursday.
Good on Thursday only
All Products
Gusher Bud
from Coughing Crow
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
Mendocino Skunk
from Beaver Farms
27.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendocino Skunk
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
Pineapple Romulan
from Terry Foster
26.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Romulan
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
Blue Gelato
from Robert Beaver
27.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Gelato
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
Big Smooth
from Stone Farm
24.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
Sour Barrell
from Coughing Crow
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Barrell
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
Black Fruit
from Coughing Crow
13.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$1.51 gram
$1.51 gram
1024
from Beaver Farms
18.3%
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
White Widow
from Robert Beaver
20.43%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
Sour Pot of Gold
from Flower of Life Farm
21.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Pot of Gold
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
New Dawg x Chem Dawg
from Flower of Life Farm
21.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
Cheese Quake
from Flower of Life Farm
16.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheese Quake
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
Brian Berry Cough
from Flower of Life Farm
22.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Brian Berry Cough
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
Granola Funk
from Flower of Life Farm
23.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Granola Funk
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
Cuvee
from Flower of Life Farm
23.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Cuvee
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
Sunset Sherbert
from Coughing Crow
13.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$31 gram
$31 gram
PharmEx Tincture - 1001mg THC (1oz)
from PharmEx LLC
1001mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Tincture
Strain
$501 ounce
$501 ounce
Fyre Farms CBD Blend Dab
from PharmEx LLC
37%
THC
27.9%
CBD
Concentrate
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
Vortex BHO
from PharmEx LLC
75.5%
THC
2.06%
CBD
Vortex
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Hawaiian Kush bho
from PharmEx LLC
71.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Concentrate
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
Blueberry Amnesia BHO
from PharmEx LLC
79.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Concentrate
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
Milk Chocolate Stick
from PharmEx LLC
85.57mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Milk Chocolate
Strain
$10each
$10each
FECO (1g)
from PharmEx LLC
55.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Pure THC
Strain
$25each
$25each
THC Capsules
from PharmEx LLC
100.89mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Capsules
Strain
$10each
$10each
Dark Chocolate Stick
from PharmEx LLC
99.12mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Dark Chocolate
Strain
$10each
$10each
Gummy Square
from PharmEx LLC
96.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Edible
Strain
$10each
$10each
Dawgwalker - Distillate Cartridge (1g)
from PharmEx LLC
81.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Cartridge
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Green Crack - Distillate Cartridge (1g)
from PharmEx LLC
81.5%
THC
1.44%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Durban Poison - Distillate Cartridge (1g)
from PharmEx LLC
81.6%
THC
1.48%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
FOL Mix - Distillate Cartridge
from PharmEx LLC
79.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Cartridge
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Green Crack - Distillate Cartridge (.5g)
from PharmEx LLC
81.5%
THC
1.44%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$25½ gram
$25½ gram
Dawgwalker - Distillate Cartridge (.5g)
from PharmEx LLC
81.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Cartridge
Strain
$25½ gram
$25½ gram
UK Cheese - Distillate Cartridge (1g)
from PharmEx LLC
53.4%
THC
26.9%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Lemon Haze - Distillate Cartridge (1g)
from PharmEx LLC
80.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Haze
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Mickey Kush - Distillate Cartridge (1g)
from PharmEx LLC
78.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Mickey Kush
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Super Glue - Distillate Cartridge (1g)
from PharmEx LLC
77.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Superglue
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
1:2 Mix - Distillate Cartridge (1g)
from PharmEx LLC
20.1%
THC
53.1%
CBD
Cartridge
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Hemp CBD Tincture - 500mg (1oz)
from Blue Mountain Hemp
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$30each
$30each
PharmEx Tincture - 1000mg THC (.5oz)
from PharmEx LLC
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25½ ounce
$25½ ounce
Hemp CBD Tincture - 1500mg (1oz)
from Blue Mountain Hemp
0mg
THC
1500mg
CBD
$60each
$60each