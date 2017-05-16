Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
HWY420 Silverdale is the newest HWY420 in Kitsap County.
HWY 420 is thrilled to offer high-quality marijuana products and knowledgeable, friendly customer service to the cannabis community of Silverdale, Washington. Committed to adding value to their community, HWY 420 invests in forming relationships with each of their clients and neighborhood to offer the best possible cannabis experience from store to smoke.