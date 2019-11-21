704 products
Shatterday
30% off all Concentrates and Vape Cartridges
No discounts can be combined
Shatterday
30% off all Concentrates and Vape Cartridges
No discounts can be combined
Staff picks
Happy Apple 10mg
from Tarukino
10mg
THC
___
CBD
$8each
$8each
Velvet Swing 100mg Topical
from Velvet Swing
99mg
THC
38mg
CBD
$30each
$30each
All Products
Yoda OG by Platinum Gardens
from Platinum Gardens
21.44%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Yoda OG
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
Mi Amore by Cookie Jar Cannabis
from Cookie Jar Cannabis
19.9%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Sherbet by Gabriel
from Gabriel
20%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sherbet
Strain
$242 grams
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
GMO by Subdued Excitement
from Subdued Excitement
23%
THC
___
CBD
$3841 ounce
$3841 ounce
Platinum CBD by Millennium Green
from Millennium Green
6.6%
THC
10.1%
CBD
Platinum CBD
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Purple Punch by Mother Earth Farms
from Mother Earth Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Bahama Mama by Mother Earth Farms
from Mother Earth Farms
24%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Extreme Cream by Tranquil Forest
from Tranquil Forest
24.85%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Extreme Cream
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Crunk Boat by Mother Earth Farms
from Mother Earth Farms
19%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Glucifer OG by Mama J’s
from Mama J’s
24.3%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
White Tahoe Cookies by Mama J’s
from Mama J’s
23.6%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Lemon Meringue by Mother Earth Farms
from Mother Earth Farms
26%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Hard Apple Cider by Mama J's
from MAMA J'S
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Silver Kush by Tranquil Forest
from Tranquil Forest
20.8%
THC
___
CBD
$951 ounce
$951 ounce
Hawaiian Dutch Treat by Omg Sykes
from OMG Sykes
25.7%
THC
___
CBD
$1231 ounce
$1231 ounce
Do-Si-Dos by Subdivision
from Subdivision
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Grape Pie by Subdivision
from Subdivision
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Mango Glue by Subdivision
from Subdivision
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Duct Tape by Mama J's
from MAMA J'S
21.81%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2551 ounce
Lemon Cherry by Gasworks Garden
from Gasworks Garden
24%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Lemon Cherry
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake by Tilted
from Tilted
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake by Bellevue Cannabis
from Bellevue Cannabis
25.4%
THC
___
CBD
$75¼ ounce
$75¼ ounce
King's Blend by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
23.98%
THC
0.06%
CBD
King's Blend
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
OG Chem by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
25.95%
THC
0.22%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Gelato 33 by Subdued Excitment
from Subdued Excitment
___
THC
___
CBD
$97¼ ounce
$97¼ ounce
Donkey Butter by Mother Earth Farms
from Mother Earth Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
GMO by Mother Earth Farms
from Mother Earth Farms
15%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Ringo's Gift by Millennium Green
from Millennium Green
0.55%
THC
14.8%
CBD
Ringo's Gift
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$25⅛ ounce
Tropicana Cookies by Bellevue Cannabis
from Bellevue Cannabis
20.63%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$72¼ ounce
$72¼ ounce
Pineapple Express by Omg Sykes
from OMG Sykes
18.7%
THC
___
CBD
$1231 ounce
$1231 ounce
Hawaiian Punch by Omg Sykes
from OMG Sykes
21.7%
THC
___
CBD
$1231 ounce
$1231 ounce
NLX BB by Omg Sykes
from OMG Sykes
18.6%
THC
___
CBD
$1231 ounce
$1231 ounce
Maui Wowie by Life Style Cannabis Co
from Life Style Cannabis Co
21.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
Black Banana by Tilted
from Tilted
24.64%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Gorilla Goo by Subdued Excitment
from Subdued Excitment
21.1%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Shiatsu Kush by Life Style Cannabis Co
from Life Style Cannabis Co
22%
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
Lemon Shortbread Flower by Skord
from Skord
17%
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
Thin Mint Cookies by Kush Brothers
from Kush Brothers
23%
THC
0.45%
CBD
Thin Mint Cookies
Strain
$42⅛ ounce
$42⅛ ounce
