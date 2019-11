sorensonsox on May 12, 2018

The first time we came in here, the vibe was off. Seemed like they were trying to figure out who they were going to be and how. This time around, things were much more open feeling, more professional and friendly. Budtender was informative and helpful. Store looked well organized and brighter than before. We'll make a point to stop in next time we come to town. Nice job, guys!