Welcome to I Heart Canna! We offer in-home or at work cannabis delivery in Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Roseville, Arden Arcade, Fair Oaks, Charmichael, Rancho Cordova, Folsom, Elk Grove, Galt, Lodi, Fairfield, Vacaville and everywhere in between. We are a recreational & medical cannabis delivery service for people 21+ *We require a valid US ID AND State issued Recommendation for cannabis to join for anyone 18-20. To see if we service your area, log onto https://iheartcanna.com/