206 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 23
Show All 39
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$248
All Products
OG Lime Killer - BF (Hybrid)
from BudFox
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.081 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Sunset #4 - SP (Indica)
from Silverpeak
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.541 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Cookies - Igadi (Indica)
from Igadi LTD
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.541 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison - SP (Sativa)
from Silverpeak
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.081 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Bread and Butter - SP (Sativa)
from Silverpeak
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.081 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sundance Sherbert - BAC (Hybrid)
from BAC
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.081 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Gelato 41 - L10 (Sativa)
from Level 10 LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.711 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cheese Quake - SP (Indica)
from Silverpeak
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.081 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Sour Alien - L10 (Hybrid)
from Level 10 LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.081 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sakura - SP (Hybrid)
from Silverpeak
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.081 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemmiwinks - L10 (Indica)
from Level 10 LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.711 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tiger's Milk - SP (Indica)
from Silverpeak
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.081 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tangerine Power - BAC (Sativa)
from BAC
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.081 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Distillate Vape - Mountain Mist (Hybrid)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Distilled - Disposable (Lime)
from IgadI
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.330.25 g
In-store only
Locol Love | Premium Live Rosin - Sativa (1g)
from LoCol Love
___
THC
___
CBD
$641 g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Distillate Vape - Blue Dream (Hybrid)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Alchemy | 500mg Cartridge - Indica
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$43½ g
In-store only
Locol Love | Premium Live Rosin - Indica (1g)
from LoCol Love
___
THC
___
CBD
$641 g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Distillate Vape - Mystical Melody (Hybrid)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Ascend | HTE Dropper
from Ascend
___
THC
___
CBD
$71.581 g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Live Resin - Sativa
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$53½ g
In-store only
Ascend | CBD Diamonds
from Ascend
___
THC
___
CBD
$681 g
In-store only
Ascend | CBD Sugar
from Ascend
___
THC
___
CBD
$681 g
In-store only
Karing Kind Labs | High CBD 1:1
from Karing Kind Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$291 g
In-store only
Karing Kind Labs | High CBD 2:1
from Karing Kind Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$291 g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Distillate Vape - Pineapple Diesel (Sativa)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Kaviar | 1.5g Joint - Hybrid
from Kaviar
___
THC
___
CBD
$271.5 g
In-store only
Lucid Mood | 500mg Disposable - Lullaby 8:1 (Indica)
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$37½ g
In-store only
Lucid Mood | 500mg Disposable - Luminous 1:2 (High CBD)
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$37½ g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Distillate Vape - Night Rider (Indica)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Blue Dream - Shatter (Sativa)
from IgadI
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.191 g
In-store only
Cannaloupe Haze - Live Resin (Sativa)
from IgadI
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.541 g
In-store only
Mob Boss - Shatter (Hybrid)
from IgadI
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.191 g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Distillate Vape - Midnight Moon (Indica)
from AiroPro
72.92%
THC
___
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Batch | 1000mg Cartridge - Sativa
from MedPharm
___
THC
___
CBD
$531 g
In-store only
Kaviar | Moon Rocks - Hybrid
from Kaviar
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
TFC | Bubble Joint - Indica
from The Flower Collective
___
THC
___
CBD
$140.7 g
In-store only
White Banana Cough - Shatter (Sativa)
from IgadI
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.191 g
In-store only
Distilled - Cartridge (Blue Raspberry)
from IgadI
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.47½ g
In-store only
123456