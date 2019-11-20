Follow
Igadi Central City
(303) 582-3093
120 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 22
Show All 31
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$238
All Products
The Wife - Level 10 (CBD)
from Level 10 LLC
0.87%
THC
13.2%
CBD
The Wife
Strain
$19.841 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Monster - L10 (Indica)
from Level 10 LLC
23.08%
THC
___
CBD
$19.841 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Horchata - BC (Hybrid)
from Bloom County
26.12%
THC
___
CBD
$19.841 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat - BC (Sativa)
from Bloom County
22%
THC
___
CBD
$19.841 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Colombian Cheese - Igadi (Sativa)
from IgadI
0%
THC
___
CBD
$7.221 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Glue Ball - SF (Hybrid)
from Super Farm
0%
THC
___
CBD
$13.491 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Unicorn Farts - BAC (Indica)
from Boulder Alt. Care
15.32%
THC
___
CBD
$7.221 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
White Cindy - BB (Hybrid)
from bayou Breeze
0%
THC
___
CBD
$13.491 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cheese Quake - SP (Indica)
from Silverpeak
0%
THC
___
CBD
$13.491 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Strawberry - SP (Sativa)
from Silverpeak
0%
THC
___
CBD
$13.491 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bread and Butter - SP (Sativa)
from Silverpeak
0%
THC
___
CBD
$7.221 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies and Cream - SF (Hybrid)
from Super Farm
0%
THC
___
CBD
$13.491 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake - SP (Hybrid)
from Silverpeak
0%
THC
___
CBD
$13.491 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kaviar | Moon Rocks - Sativa
from Kaviar
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Kaviar | 1.5g Joint - Indica
from Kaviar
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.411.5 g
In-store only
Pyramid | Gold - 250mg Disposable (Indica)
from Pyramid
___
THC
___
CBD
$19.350.15 g
In-store only
Newt Brothers | Star Fuel - Shatter (Sativa)
from Newt Brothers
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.781 g
In-store only
Pax Era | Prism Pod - 500mg (Sativa)
from Pyramid - PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.61½ g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg CO2 Vape - Buddha's Smile 1:1 (CBD:THC)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.17½ g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Distillate Vape - Naughty & Nice (Indica)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.44½ g
In-store only
Dabs Labs | Strawberry Pie - Shatter (Hybrid)
from Dabs Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.781 g
In-store only
Wonderleaf | 1g Premium Syringe - Indica
from Wonderleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.441 g
In-store only
Wonderleaf | 1g Premium Syringe - Sativa
from Wonderleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.441 g
In-store only
Wonderleaf | 1g Premium Syringe - Hybrid
from Wonderleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.441 g
In-store only
Alchemy | 300mg Disposable - Hybrid
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.360.3 g
In-store only
Distilled - Disposable (Tangie)
from IgadI
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.190.25 g
In-store only
Kaviar | Moon Rocks - Indica
from Kaviar
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Distilled - Disposable (Orange Cream)
from IgadI
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.190.25 g
In-store only
Pax Era | Prism Pod - 500mg (Hybrid)
from Pyramid - PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.61½ g
In-store only
Pyramid | Gold - 250mg Cartridge (Sativa)
from Pyramid
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.250.25 g
In-store only
Pyramid | Gold - 250mg Cartridge (Hybrid)
from Pyramid
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.250.25 g
In-store only
Distilled - Disposable (Blue Raspberry)
from IgadI
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.190.25 g
In-store only
Alchemy | 300mg Disposable - Indica
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.360.3 g
In-store only
Lucky Turtle | 500mg Cartridge - Hybrid
from Lucky Turtle
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.41½ g
In-store only
Lucky Turtle | 500mg Cartridge - Indica
from Lucky Turtle
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.41½ g
In-store only
Distilled - Disposable (Watermelon)
from IgadI
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.190.25 g
In-store only
Summit | Rainmaker - Shatter (Indica)
from Summit
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.781 g
In-store only
Pyramid | Prism - 300mg Disposable (Indica)
from Pyramid
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.330.3 g
In-store only
Lemon Triangle Kush - Shatter (Indica)
from IgadI
___
THC
___
CBD
$22.221 g
In-store only
Distilled - Disposable (Lime)
from IgadI
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.190.25 g
In-store only
123