Igadi Idaho Springs
(303) 567-2018
The Wife - Level 10 (CBD)
from Level 10 LLC
0.87%
THC
13.2%
CBD
The Wife
Strain
$20.721 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White 99 - Kaya (Sativa)
from Southwest Alternative care
25.4%
THC
___
CBD
$20.721 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jilly Bean - SP (Hybrid)
from Silverpeak
16.5%
THC
___
CBD
$14.091 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Gum - L10 (Indica)
from Level 10 LLC
26.23%
THC
___
CBD
$20.721 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tres Sister - Igadi (Indica)
from IgadI
19%
THC
___
CBD
$14.091 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Chunk - WH (Sativa)
from Wild Horse
17.42%
THC
___
CBD
$14.091 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Glue Ball - SF (Hybrid)
from Super Farm
15.61%
THC
___
CBD
$14.091 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost OG - SF (Indica)
from Super Farm
14.84%
THC
___
CBD
$14.091 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG #4 - Igadi (Hybrid)
from IgadI
20%
THC
___
CBD
$14.091 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream - MT (Sativa)
from Mighty Tree
20%
THC
___
CBD
$14.091 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Crescendo #11 - MT (Sativa)
from Mighty Tree
25.89%
THC
___
CBD
$14.091 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Widow (Indica)
from IgadI
20%
THC
___
CBD
$14.091 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kishnu Kush - CI (Indica)
from Craft
20%
THC
___
CBD
$14.091 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Horchata - BC (Hybrid)
from BLOOM
26.12%
THC
___
CBD
$20.721 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dragon - SP (Sativa)
from Silverpeak
18.9%
THC
___
CBD
$7.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mob Boss - BB (Hybrid)
from Bayou Breeze
19.5%
THC
___
CBD
$14.091 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Jack - SF (Hybrid)
from Super Farm
19.36%
THC
___
CBD
$14.091 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ascend | HTE Dropper - Lemon Jones
from Ascend
___
THC
___
CBD
$71.581 g
In-store only
Ascend | HTE Dropper - Sunset Sherbert
from Ascend
___
THC
___
CBD
$71.581 g
In-store only
Pax Era | Burst Pod - Straw Nanna
from Pyramid - PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.07½ g
In-store only
Dadirri | Caviar Bud - Hybrid (1g)
from Dadirri
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.351 g
In-store only
Dadirri | Caviar Bud - Sativa (1g)
from Dadirri
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.351 g
In-store only
Wonderleaf | 1g Premium Syringe - Sativa
from Wonderleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.751 g
In-store only
Alchemy | 1g Refill Syringe - Indica
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$67.961 g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg CO2 Vape - Buddha's Smile 1:1 (CBD:THC)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.04½ g
In-store only
Dadirri | Caviar Cone - Indica (1g)
from Dadirri
___
THC
___
CBD
$22.381 g
In-store only
Quest | AeroInhaler
from Quest
___
THC
___
CBD
$94.740.581 g
In-store only
Dadirri | Caviar Cone - Sativa (1g)
from Dadirri
___
THC
___
CBD
$22.381 g
In-store only
Ascend | CBD Diamonds
from Ascend
___
THC
___
CBD
$67.961 g
In-store only
Lucid Mood | 250mg Disposable - Focus
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.320.25 g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Distillate Vape - Berry Gelato (Indica)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.75½ g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Distillate Vape - Sumatran Sunrise (Sativa)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.75½ g
In-store only
Pax Era | Burst Pod - Tropical Nectar
from Pyramid - PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.07½ g
In-store only
Chem Brulee - Simple Cartridge (Indica)
from IgadI
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.990.25 g
In-store only
Lucid Mood | 250mg Disposable - Relief
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.320.25 g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Distillate Vape - Mountain Mist (Hybrid)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.75½ g
In-store only
Lucid Mood | 250mg Disposable - Sleep
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.320.25 g
In-store only
Dadirri | Caviar Bud - Indica (1g)
from Dadirri
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.351 g
In-store only
Alchemy | 1g Refill Syringe - Hybrid
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$67.961 g
In-store only
Wonderleaf | 1g Premium Syringe - High CBD
from Wonderleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.751 g
In-store only
