255 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 29
Show All 45
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$238
All Products
Jilly Bean - SP (Hybrid)
from Silver Peak
16.5%
THC
___
CBD
$13.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry - SP (Indica)
from Super Farm
17%
THC
___
CBD
$13.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG #4 - SP (Hybrid)
from Silver Peak
18%
THC
___
CBD
$13.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Crescendo #11 - MT (Sativa)
from Mighty Tree
24.5%
THC
___
CBD
$13.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream - MT (Sativa)
from Mighty Tree
20%
THC
___
CBD
$13.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Glue Ball - SP (Hybrid)
from Silver Peak
24%
THC
___
CBD
$13.541 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Gum - L10 (Indica)
from Level 10 LLC
26.23%
THC
___
CBD
$19.911 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
710 Labs | Water Hash - Biesel #1 x Papaya
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$84.41 g
In-store only
710 Labs | Water Hash - Biesel
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$84.41 g
In-store only
710 Labs | Water Hash - Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$84.41 g
In-store only
Dadirri | Caviar Bud - Sativa (1g)
from Dadirri
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.671 g
In-store only
Karing Kind Labs | High CBD 2:1
from Karing Kind Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.461 g
In-store only
Ascend | CBD Sugar
from Ascend
___
THC
___
CBD
$67.681 g
In-store only
Wonderleaf | 1g Premium Syringe - High CBD
from Wonderleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.591 g
In-store only
Ascend | CBD Diamonds
from Ascend
___
THC
___
CBD
$67.681 g
In-store only
CBx Science | 250mg iHit Disposable - Meditate
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.440.25 g
In-store only
Ascend | HTE Dropper - Motorbreath
from Ascend
___
THC
___
CBD
$71.581 g
In-store only
Karing Kind Labs | High CBD 10:1
from Karing Kind Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.831 g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Distillate Vape - Berry Gelato (Indica)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.59½ g
In-store only
Lucid Mood | Wellness - 3 For 1 Pack
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$550.75 g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Distillate Vape - Girl Scout Cookie (Hybrid)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.59½ g
In-store only
Lucid Mood | 250mg Disposable - Party
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.640.25 g
In-store only
Wonderleaf | 1g Premium Syringe - Indica
from Wonderleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.591 g
In-store only
Pax Era | Burst Pod - Peppermint
from Pyramid - PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.77½ g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Live Resin - Flaming Cookies (Hybrid)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$58.12½ g
In-store only
Alchemy | 1g Refill Syringe - Sativa
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$67.681 g
In-store only
Ascend | HTE Dropper - Lemonge
from Ascend
___
THC
___
CBD
$71.581 g
In-store only
Ascend | HTE Dropper - MAC
from Ascend
___
THC
___
CBD
$71.581 g
In-store only
Karing Kind Labs | Phoenix Tears
from Karing Kind Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$57.331 g
In-store only
Lucid Mood | 250mg Disposable - Focus
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.640.25 g
In-store only
Dadirri | Caviar Cone - Indica (1g)
from Dadirri
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.441 g
In-store only
Dabs Labs | Island Roads - Wax (Indica)
from Dabs Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.871 g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Distillate Vape - Jack Herer (Sativa)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.59½ g
In-store only
Lucid Mood | 250mg Disposable - Relief
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.640.25 g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Distillate Vape - Naughty & Nice (Indica)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.59½ g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Live Resin - OG#1 (Indica)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$58.12½ g
In-store only
Batch | 1000mg Cartridge - Hybrid
from MedPharm
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.721 g
In-store only
Summit | Mandarin Cookies - Shatter (Hybrid)
from Summit
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.681 g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg CO2 Vape - Buddha's Smile 1:1 (CBD:THC)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$53.35½ g
In-store only
Batch | 1000mg Cartridge - Sativa
from MedPharm
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.721 g
In-store only
1234567