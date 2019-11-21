Follow
Igadi Northglenn
Glueball - SP (Hybrid)
from silver peak
17.83%
THC
___
CBD
$20.021 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jilly Bean - SP (Hybrid)
from silver peak
16.5%
THC
___
CBD
$13.611 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cannaloupe Haze - Igadi (Sativa)
from IgadI
15%
THC
___
CBD
$7.291 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Kush - WH (Hybrid)
from Wild Horse
22%
THC
___
CBD
$7.291 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Sunset - SP (Indica)
from silver peak
15.4%
THC
___
CBD
$13.611 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White 99 - Kaya (Sativa)
from Kaya
25%
THC
___
CBD
$20.021 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kishnu Kush - CI (Indica)
from CRAFT
20%
THC
___
CBD
$13.611 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Borealis - WH (Indica)
from Wild Horse
16%
THC
___
CBD
$13.611 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband - MT (Hybrid)
from mighty tree
16%
THC
___
CBD
$13.611 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Crescendo #11 - MT (Sativa)
from mighty tree
25%
THC
___
CBD
$13.611 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Jack - Super Farm (Hybrid)
from Super Farm
18%
THC
___
CBD
$13.611 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Sunset #10 - RR (Hybrid)
from Riverland
25%
THC
___
CBD
$13.611 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pax Era | Burst Pod - Peppermint
from Pyramid - PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.05½ g
In-store only
Ascend | CBD Diamonds
from Ascend
___
THC
___
CBD
$68.081 g
In-store only
Ascend | CBD Sugar
from Ascend
___
THC
___
CBD
$68.081 g
In-store only
Lucid Mood | 250mg Disposable - Energy
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.560.25 g
In-store only
Pax Era | Burst Pod - Straw Nanna
from Pyramid - PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.05½ g
In-store only
Pax Era | Burst Pod - Wintergreen
from Pyramid - PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.05½ g
In-store only
Lucid Mood | 250mg Disposable - Lift
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.560.25 g
In-store only
Lucid Mood | 250mg Disposable - Relief
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.560.25 g
In-store only
Wonderleaf | 1g Premium Syringe - Good Med/Meltdown (H/CBD)
from Wonderleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.851 g
In-store only
Lucid Mood | 250mg Disposable - Relax
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.560.25 g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Distillate Vape - Northern Lights (Indica)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.85½ g
In-store only
Locol Love | Water Hash - Freezer Burn (1g)
from LoCol Love
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.221 g
In-store only
Locol Love | Water Hash - Melon Chunkz (1g)
from LoCol Love
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.221 g
In-store only
Wonderleaf | 1g Premium Syringe - Black Jack (Indica)
from Wonderleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.391 g
In-store only
Lucid Mood | 250mg Disposable - Focus
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.560.25 g
In-store only
Pax Era | Burst Pod - Lemon Lime
from Pyramid - PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.05½ g
In-store only
Locol Love | Full Spectrum Water Hash- Watermelon Zkittlez (1g)
from LoCol Love
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.221 g
In-store only
Locol Love | Full Spectrum Water Hash- Citrus Melon (1g)
from LoCol Love
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.221 g
In-store only
Ascend | HTE Dropper - Arrowhead
from Ascend
___
THC
___
CBD
$711 g
In-store only
Ascend | HTE Dropper - Motorbreath
from Ascend
___
THC
___
CBD
$71.581 g
In-store only
Pax Era | Burst Pod - Tropical Nectar
from Pyramid - PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$48.05½ g
In-store only
Lucky Turtle | 500mg Cartridge - 25:1
from Lucky Turtle
___
THC
___
CBD
$61.05½ g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Distillate Vape - Naughty & Nice (Indica)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.85½ g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Live Resin - Chemmy Jones (Hybrid)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$57.89½ g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Distillate Vape - Oz's Orchard (Sativa)
from AiroPro
79.61%
THC
___
CBD
$44.85½ g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Live Resin - OG#1 (Indica)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$57.89½ g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Distillate Vape - Clementine (Hybrid)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Distillate Vape - Sumatran Sunrise (Sativa)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.85½ g
In-store only
