Follow
Igadi Tabernash
970-536-0420
207 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 26
Show All 42
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$247
All Products
Peyote Critical - L10 (Indica)
from Level 10 LLC
21%
THC
___
CBD
$20.611 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White 99 - Kaya (Sativa)
from Kaya
25%
THC
___
CBD
$20.611 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Krypt - L10 (Indica)
from Level 10 LLC
21%
THC
___
CBD
$20.611 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost OG - SF (Indica)
from Super Farm
17%
THC
___
CBD
$7.911 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glue Ball - SF (Hybrid)
from Super Farm
16.89%
THC
___
CBD
$14.011 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG #4 - BB (Hybrid)
from bayou breeze
20%
THC
___
CBD
$14.011 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cheese Quake - SP (Indica)
from Silver Peak
20%
THC
___
CBD
$14.011 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kishnu Kush - CI (Indica)
from IgadI
20%
THC
___
CBD
$14.011 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Kush - CI (Indica)
from IgadI
18%
THC
___
CBD
$7.911 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream - MT (Sativa)
from Mighty Tree
20%
THC
___
CBD
$14.011 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband - MT (Hybrid)
from Mighty Tree
16%
THC
___
CBD
$14.011 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pax Era | Burst Pod - Straw Nana
from Pyramid - PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.81½ g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg CO2 Vape - Buddha's Smile 1:1 (CBD:THC)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$52.76½ g
In-store only
Pax Era | Burst Pod - Tropical Nectar
from Pyramid - PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.81½ g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg CO2 Vape - Harmonia 2:1 (CBD:THC)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$52.76½ g
In-store only
Pax Era | Burst Pod - Mimosa
from Pyramid - PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.81½ g
In-store only
Kaviar | Moon Rocks - Sativa
from Kaviar
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.731 g
In-store only
Lucky Turtle | 500mg Cartridge - 10:1
from Lucky Turtle
___
THC
___
CBD
$55.23½ g
In-store only
Lucid Mood | 250mg Disposable - Sleep
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.670.25 g
In-store only
Kaviar | Moon Rocks - Indica
from Kaviar
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.731 g
In-store only
Ascend | CBD Diamonds
from Ascend
___
THC
___
CBD
$67.61 g
In-store only
Lucky Turtle | 500mg Cartridge - 1:1
from Lucky Turtle
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.27½ g
In-store only
Alchemy | 300mg Disposable - Indica
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.670.3 g
In-store only
Alchemy | 1000mg Disposable - Indica
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$63.481 g
In-store only
Alchemy | 1000mg Disposable - Hybrid
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$63.481 g
In-store only
Pax Era | Prism Pod - 500mg (Sativa)
from Pyramid - PAX
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.81½ g
In-store only
Alchemy | 1g Refill Syringe - Indica
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$67.61 g
In-store only
Alchemy | 1g Refill Syringe - Hybrid
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$67.61 g
In-store only
Locol Love | Full Melt Water Hash - Aspen OG (1g)
from LoCol Love
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.871 g
In-store only
Locol Love | Full Melt Water Hash - Poontang Pie (1g)
from LoCol Love
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.871 g
In-store only
Locol Love | Rosin Gem Indica - (1g)
from LoCol Love
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.691 g
In-store only
Distilled - Disposable (Watermelon)
from IgadI
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.210.25 g
In-store only
Batch | 1000mg Cartridge - Hybrid
from MedPharm
___
THC
___
CBD
$52.761 g
In-store only
Locol Love | Rosin Gem Sativa- (1g)
from LoCol Love
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.691 g
In-store only
TFC | Bubble Blunt - Hybrid
from The Flower Collective
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.511 g
In-store only
Summit | Lemon Brulee - Wax (Hybrid)
from Summit
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.091 g
In-store only
Alchemy | 1g Refill Syringe - Sativa
from Evolab
___
THC
___
CBD
$67.61 g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Distillate Vape - Oz's Orchard (Sativa)
from AiroPro
79.61%
THC
___
CBD
$44.51½ g
In-store only
AiroPro | 500mg Distillate Vape - Sour Diesel (Sativa)
from AiroPro
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.51½ g
In-store only
Lucid Mood | 250mg Disposable - Relief
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$32.670.25 g
In-store only
123456