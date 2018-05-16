bunnylebowski on August 31, 2019

Ilera delivers extreme quality care on an individual basis with a personalized approach. Their Team is incredible; from GM Kate to the front end - Dillon, Maria, Jessica - to Chris in operations, to the the pharmacist and to Security, these are people who care, can answer your questions and do so with great insight and knowledge, and will help guide you as to the best products per your medical need. They literally blow all area dispensaries out of the water; I won’t even interface with others after my experience at Ilera. It is a drive for me, other dispensaries are closer - does not matter. Worth the drive. Lucky to have these guys, highly suggest an intake appointment regardless of where else you have been.