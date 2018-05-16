Karenpaul12
great
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.3
10 reviews
great
Ilera delivers extreme quality care on an individual basis with a personalized approach. Their Team is incredible; from GM Kate to the front end - Dillon, Maria, Jessica - to Chris in operations, to the the pharmacist and to Security, these are people who care, can answer your questions and do so with great insight and knowledge, and will help guide you as to the best products per your medical need. They literally blow all area dispensaries out of the water; I won’t even interface with others after my experience at Ilera. It is a drive for me, other dispensaries are closer - does not matter. Worth the drive. Lucky to have these guys, highly suggest an intake appointment regardless of where else you have been.
These guys are just great, for me! The staff has always treated me with respect and has helped me learn about using the products they sell. I recommend Ilera to other patients. I am there multiple times per month and have never experienced the negatives that another reviewer complained about. Special mention to Kate, Jennifer, Chris and Amanda (there are others, I just can’t remember everybody’s name) for excellent customer service Brett
Product quality is fire! Only con is the draw & taste on disposable carts, but they have updated tech on the way and surely will match the quality of their other products. Highly recommend.
The quality is what im here to review. Been a patient for a few months now and have been quite disappointed by the quality of their flowers. Poorly trimmed all the time. For 60-70 an 1/8 I expect dense, frosty, strong nose,and colorful. Pineapple Skunk - Looks outdoor grown, smells like my lawn, terrible trim. At this time I will not recommend or purchase flower until improvements in either price or quality are correct.
We're so sorry to hear you've had some issues with our flower. We've made major improvements to our cultivation process, and hope our newer batches are more to your liking. Please reach out directly to our customer service team: customerservice@ilerahealthcare.com so that we can help make this right.
The staff is really knowledgeable and friendly and the store inside is classy. I love coming here.
I really like the atmosphere and the products are top notch work fantastic
I haven't been to the dispensary because I live on the other side of the state. But Ilera grows some of my favorite dry leaf products. For me their flower checks all the boxes. Great taste and smell, perfect burn, and long lasting effects. Now when I look at my local dispensary menu, Ilera is the grower I look to first.
Illera consistantly has the worst products in PA. Illera flower is trash. Brown fan leaves and tiny popcorn bud. Illera carts are trash. Hit funny, and oil is of sub par quality....tastes dirty and oily. At the prices PA card holders are chareged....this company is reprehensible.
So this was my second visit to a dispensary and I am just so impressed by the knowledge of the consultants. He knew exactly what to recommend for my condition down to the types of applications throughout the day. The wide selection of leaf product was really overwhelming. I was happy to hear what it strain would potentially do for me. I especially liked learning about the pens and sprays that are available as well. I would definitely recommend all first time patients make a trip to this location for a great education, selection and experience.