Illinois Supply & Provisions - Collinsville
183 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 72
Show All 24
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$160
Deals
New and Improved Live Menu!
Valid 4/27/2019
We are excited to announce our new live menu for online ordering! Go to www.hcillinois.com and click "Live Menu" to view what we have in stock and submit your express order! **THC and CBD Percentages Available**
Must be an HCI Alternatives patient to submit an online order
New and Improved Live Menu!
Valid 4/27/2019
We are excited to announce our new live menu for online ordering! Go to www.hcillinois.com and click "Live Menu" to view what we have in stock and submit your express order! **THC and CBD Percentages Available**
Must be an HCI Alternatives patient to submit an online order
All Products
Strawberry Fields
from Ozone
___
THC
___
CBD
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
High School Sweetheart
from Cultivate
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
CBD Medihaze
from Cultivate
___
THC
___
CBD
$63⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Pheno 51
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$160½ oz
In-store only
Harle-Tsu
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$63⅛ oz
In-store only
Mint CC Cookies
from Cultivate
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Rocket Fuel
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$60¼ oz
In-store only
Harlequin
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Lavender Jones
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
GG#4 x Giest OG
from Ozone
___
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Animal Cookies X Geist OG
from Ozone
___
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$60¼ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Ozone
___
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Watermelon Ice
from Ozone
___
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Thai Disposable 0.5mL | PTS
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$61½ g
In-store only
Blissful Berry Disposable | PTS
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$27½ g
In-store only
THCa Crystalline | Verano
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Indica RSO | Remedi by Cresco Labs
from Remedi
___
THC
___
CBD
$38½ g
In-store only
15:1 RSO Syringe | Cresco Labs
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$631 g
In-store only
Vanilla Maple Disposable | PTS
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$61½ g
In-store only
Tangerine 1:1 Mentas | Verano
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Dark Chocolate Drops | Sweet Life by Hannah
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
PTS # Sweet ReLeaf - Strawberry (20 Pieces)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$31each
In-store only
1:1 Milk Chocolate | Rythm by GTI
from The Feel Collection
54.29mg
THC
52.48mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Harlequin The Antidote | PTS
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Infused Honey | Innocent Medicine
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Tangerine CBD Tincture | Matter.
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Raspberry Lemonade Tonic | PTS
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$31each
In-store only
10:1 Feel Healed Tincture | The Feel Collection by GTI
from GTI
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Savory Pretzel Nugs | NGW
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Apple Cider Cinnamon Cereal Crunch | Grassroots Cannabis
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$4each
In-store only
Capsules CBD | SCCS
from Shelby County Community Services
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Sativa Feel Energized Tincture | The Feel Collection by GTI
from The Feel Collection
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Mandarin Orange Tonic | PTS
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Harmony 1:1 Tablets | Verano
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$31each
In-store only
Cuvee C02 Oil | SCCS
from Shelby County Community Services
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Kiva Milk Chocolate Irish Cream Bar | Mindy's Edibles by Cresco Labs
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$23each
In-store only
Indica Sour Cherry Gummies | Cultivate by IESO
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Milk Chocolate Drops | Sweet Life by Hannah
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Golden Glue Honey | Innocent Medicine
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
12345