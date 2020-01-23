Illinois Supply & Provisions - Collinsville
All Products
IESO Blueberry Boost
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
ATX Mag Landrace
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mag Landrace
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
CRESCO Original Glue
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$191 g
+1 more size
In-store only
CRESCO Wedding Crasher
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
ATX G Wagon
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
GR Chem De La Chem
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Crush
Strain
$191 g
In-store only
GR Dead Cherries
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dead Cherries
Strain
$191 g
In-store only
IESO Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mint Chocolate Chip
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
GTI Island Lime Haze
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Lime Haze
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
NG Moon Rocks Crescendo
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Crescendo RBx1
Strain
$130⅛ oz
In-store only
ATX Mag Landrace Sugar Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mag Landrace
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
ATX G Purps Sunrock Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
PTS 8 Ball Kush Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
8 Ball Kush
Strain
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
IESO Shiva Skunk Drizzler
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Shiva Skunk
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
IESO Shiva Skunk Amber Oil Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Shiva Skunk
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
CRESCO Kubbie Kush BHO Pen
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Kubbie Kush
Strain
$30250 mg
In-store only
CRESCO Pheno 51 BHO Pen
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pheno 51
Strain
$30250 mg
In-store only
CRESCO Green Line OG Liquid Live Resin Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Line OG
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
CRESCO Wedding Crasher Liquid Live Resin Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
CRESCO Lime Sorbet Liquid Live Resin Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime Sorbet
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
GR Bubba Diagonal Live Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
PTS Vanilla Maple Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
PTS Bruce Banner 1.0 Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
PTS Bruce Banner 1.0 Crumble Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$551 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ascend Underdog Live Resin Budder
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Ascend Strawberry Ghost Live Resin Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Ascend Rock Candy OG Live Resin Jam
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Ascend Girl GSC Live Resin Baddger
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Ascend Cherry Chem Live Resin Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
IESO Jedi Kush Amber Oil Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jedi Kush
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
IESO Wake of the Dragon Amber Oil Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
IESO Jedi Kush Drizzler
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jedi Kush
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
PTS Bruce Banner 1.0 Live Sauce
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
GTI Island Lime Haze CO2 Disposable Pen
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35300 mg
In-store only
NG RSO Northern Lights
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
ATX Super Glue Raw Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
PTS Harlequin Oil - The Antidote
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
GR Granola Funk Live Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Granola Funk
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
GR Delta-8 Blueberry Disposable Pen
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50300 mg
In-store only
CRESCO Red Line Haze Liquid Live Resin Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
