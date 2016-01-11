ChakaFlockaFlame on February 26, 2020

We're almost to March and they still act like they opened yesterday. High prices, 1.5hr+ wait times, no selection, limit 1 per customer on almost everything and can't even keep a live menu updated. Most of cashiers I've witnessed seem bored and uneducated about the products. Last visit(Feb21) I saw two girls behind a desk, with gloves and alcohol, wiping permanent marker off laminated cards...with both lobbies full, as well as a full line outside. The manager is constantly walking around with a serious face. The most enthusiastic and nicest employees I've met, were the older lady and gentleman who greet you in the lobby to start the process. With the insane amount of money this place is making and the vast number of people wanting medicine, you would imagine they would be more organized by now. They quality of their products also seem to be an issue. I've ready many reviews about vape cartridges going bad and nasty prerolls. Personally, the flower I've tried has been descent. Both were a bit dry and one didn't really didn't impress me with taste. I am a Collinsville local and was to keep returning, but please focus more on quality products and good experiences. Hope this helps!