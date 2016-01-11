mrcoats
My latest trip to HCI was my best yet! We were in & out in under 10 minutes....that being said, I've decided not to share info of time & day yet, 😜
4.1
10 reviews
This location is great. I however am looking very forward for the second location to open due to the parking.
For rec...Place feels more like cattle going to slaughter. Keep you pinned up in a tent only letting you in a handful at a time. Don't let you see anything prior to ordering. Prices are ridiculously high. The staff seem cool and helpful. Only good thing about the place.
I’ve never been here. I’m reviewing the black dude in west Florissant that hooked me up. He was friendly, knowledgeable and on time. Kinda. We met at McDonald’s and I went on with my day.
We're almost to March and they still act like they opened yesterday. High prices, 1.5hr+ wait times, no selection, limit 1 per customer on almost everything and can't even keep a live menu updated. Most of cashiers I've witnessed seem bored and uneducated about the products. Last visit(Feb21) I saw two girls behind a desk, with gloves and alcohol, wiping permanent marker off laminated cards...with both lobbies full, as well as a full line outside. The manager is constantly walking around with a serious face. The most enthusiastic and nicest employees I've met, were the older lady and gentleman who greet you in the lobby to start the process. With the insane amount of money this place is making and the vast number of people wanting medicine, you would imagine they would be more organized by now. They quality of their products also seem to be an issue. I've ready many reviews about vape cartridges going bad and nasty prerolls. Personally, the flower I've tried has been descent. Both were a bit dry and one didn't really didn't impress me with taste. I am a Collinsville local and was to keep returning, but please focus more on quality products and good experiences. Hope this helps!
They do very well for the volume of visitors they get.
This place sucks, avoid at all costs. Average 2-4 hour wait outside in the cold, surrounded by cigarette smokers with bad music blaring. This is after having to wait for required shuttle bus. Then, virtually everything from online menu is out of stock. Worst dispensary ever by far. Update your damn menu online.
I went Monday as a first time MMJ card holder. My freaking goodness, absolutely wonderful!! The entire process was so smooth. Thank you ISP!
First time visit on 2/14/20. 2 hours start to finish, which I guess is average, but still annoying. Selection limited, one flower, one 1/8 per customer. Quality is excellent. Price high. Preroll - 1 gram size, $20, pricey, and quality wasn't that good. Looked like shake not flower. Since this is the only game in town at the time, I'll be back, but as soon as there is some competition we'll see who offers the best deals & quality.
I hated everything about this place. Wait 2 or 3 hours for no selection this place sucks prices are very high quality and service are very low would not recommend anyone going here ever and you're sort of dumb if you do