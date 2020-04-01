Illinois Supply & Provisions - Springfield
New and Improved Live Menu!
Valid 1/4/2020
We are excited to announce our new live menu for online ordering! Go to https://illinoissandp.com/
Must be a patient of HCI Alternatives to submit an online order.
All Products
Liberty Haze Flower
from IESO
15.54%
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Green Crack Flower
from IESO
16.23%
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ascend Watermelon Ice Shake
from Ascend
___
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ oz
In-store only
Citradelic Cookies Vape Cartridge
from GTI
80.23%
THC
___
CBD
$68½ g
In-store only
Delta-8 Disposable Vape Pen
from Grassroots
6.27%
THC
0.11%
CBD
$56½ g
In-store only
Cherry Limeade CBD Disposable
from PTS
7.19%
THC
6.36%
CBD
$44½ g
In-store only
CBD Medihaze
from IESO
5.18%
THC
9.44%
CBD
$251 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Clementine Vape Cartridge
from GTI
16.7%
THC
___
CBD
$61½ g
In-store only
Ascend Geist OG Flower 3.5g
from Ascend
18%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Apple Rock Candy Flower
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
22.48%
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
IESO Green Crack
from IESO Little Egypt
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
+1 more size
In-store only
IESO CBD MediHaze
from IESO Little Egypt
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
+1 more size
In-store only
IESO Blue Gelato 41
from IESO Little Egypt
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cresco Harlequin
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
GR Aces High
from Grassroots Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$231 g
In-store only
IESO Blueberry Boost
from IESO Little Egypt
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
NG Northern Lights Flower
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$63⅛ oz
In-store only
NG Vanilla Kush Flower
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Kush
Strain
$63⅛ oz
In-store only
PTS Purple Thai
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Thai
Strain
$63⅛ oz
In-store only
GTI Lucie Cart.
from GTI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$61½ g
In-store only
ATX Berry Gelato Cart.
from verano
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
IESO Green Crack Cartridge
from IESO Little Egypt
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
IESO AK-47 Cart.
from IESO Little Egypt
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Cresco Cookies 3:1 Cart.
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
CRESCO Rocket Fuel Liquid Live Resin Cart.
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$61½ g
In-store only
NG Joos Cart. Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$61½ g
In-store only
GTI Rythm Balance Strawberry Banana Cart.
from RYTHM
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$61½ g
In-store only
WG GG Cart.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$63½ g
In-store only
WG MK Ultra Cart.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$63½ g
In-store only
PTS The Antidote Harlequin
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
GR Delta 8 Blueberry Disposable Pen
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$56300 mg
In-store only
Cresco Red Line Haze Cartridge
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$61½ g
In-store only
Cresco GG Liquid Live Resin Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$61½ g
In-store only
PTS Champion City Chocolate Live Disposable Pen
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45300 mg
In-store only
PTS Vanilla Maple Disposable Pen
from PTS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
PTS GG Live Disposable Pen
from PTS
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45300 mg
In-store only
GR Ray Charles Sauce Cart
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65½ g
In-store only
GTI Kosher Kush Cart.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$61½ g
In-store only
GTI Sour Diesel Disp. Pen
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$38300 mg
In-store only
GTI Red Headed Stranger Cart.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
