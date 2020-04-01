Illinois Supply & Provisions - Springfield
New and Improved Live Menu!
Valid 1/4/2020
We are excited to announce our new live menu for online ordering! Go to https://illinoissandp.com/
Must be a patient of HCI Alternatives to submit an online order.
ATX Forbidden Fruit
from verano
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
IESO NYC Diesel
from IESO Little Egypt
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Ascend Strawberry Fields
from Ascend
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
IESO Green Crack
from IESO Little Egypt
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cresco High Supply Harlequin
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$160½ oz
In-store only
IESO CBD MediHaze
from IESO Little Egypt
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
IESO Blue Gelato 41
from IESO Little Egypt
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
ATX Harle-Tsu
from verano
9.32%
THC
14.32%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Cresco Harlequin
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$191 g
In-store only
Ascend Strawberry Fields Shake
from Ascend
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
CRESCO Sour Pink Grapefruit
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
CRESCO Star Killer
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
IESO Blueberry Boost
from IESO Little Egypt
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
GTI Lucie Cart.
from GTI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$61½ g
In-store only
GR Aces High Diamonds and Sauce
from Grassroots Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1101 g
In-store only
PTS 8 Ball Kush Shatter
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
ATX Berry Gelato Cart.
from verano
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
WG Ice Cream Cake Full Spectrum Hash Oil
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
WG Jenny Kush Full Spectrum Hash Oil
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
WG Jenny Live Resin Sugar
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
ATX Strawberry Cough Cart.
from verano
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$65½ g
In-store only
ATX Super Glue Cart.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70½ g
In-store only
ATX Jack Herer Cart.
from verano
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70½ g
In-store only
ATX G6 Sugar Wax
from verano
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Ascend Grape Tahoe Cart.
from Ascend
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
IESO Green Crack Cart.
from IESO Little Egypt
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
IESO AK-47 Cart.
from IESO Little Egypt
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
Cresco Good News Vegas Disp. Pen
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39300 mg
In-store only
Cresco Good News Friyay Disp. Pen
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39300 mg
In-store only
Cresco Good News Brunch Disp. Pen
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39300 mg
In-store only
Cresco Cookies 3:1 Cart.
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
ATX East Coast Sour Diesel Cart.
from verano
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70½ g
In-store only
Cresco Original Glue Live Resin Budder
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
GR Sherbet Live Sugar
from Grassroots Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
CRESCO Rocket Fuel Liquid Live Resin Cart.
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
CRESCO Outer Space BHO Pen
from Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$32250 mg
In-store only
Cresco Wedding Crasher Liquid Live Resin Cart.
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$61½ g
In-store only
Ascend Strawberry Ghost Shatter
from Ascend
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Ascend Underdog Live Resin Sugar
from Ascend
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
