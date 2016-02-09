HCI Alternatives began with an ambitious idea to evolve the cannabis dispensary model. We have created a place which is comfortable and healthcare driven, where patients are treated with warmth and respect. We take pleasure in introducing our patients to the numerous medical cannabis varieties that are available, while educating them on cannabis’ many beneficial properties and medicinal history over thousands of years. We are committed to physician/patient stewardship, and make every effort to provide a safe and legal environment for educated decisions on cannabis therapy.

Located in the heart of historic downtown Springfield, HCI Alternatives is near the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum & Library, Lincoln’s Home, the Prairie Capital Convention Center, and just a block from The Old Capitol Building. Easy access to downtown Springfield from I-55 and I-72. If your travels to our dispensary include an overnight stay, hotels are just steps away with complimentary shuttles to and from nearby AMTRAK for their guests. Let the helpful team at HCI Alternatives meet your medical cannabis needs with a plentiful selection of flower, concentrates, edibles and topicals, from a wide variety of Illinois cultivators.

Visit us at www.mynewmeds.com anytime. Feel free to call us at (217) 679-3283 during our operating hours if you would like to speak with a patient care specialist. Your health is our central mission, and the HCI Alternatives team is committed to guiding you on your cannabis journey. Remember, “It’s OK” …. It’s OK to Choose Cannabis…It’s OK to talk about it…. It’s OK to ask questions…. It’s OK to educate others about cannabis. Our team hopes to see you soon, because we are passionate about what we do, and compassionate about our patients!