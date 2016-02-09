StLBudman
Prices are WAY too high and staff are NOT well-informed. $107 for 2 packs of pre-rolls and a pack of gummies. I laughed in their faces and walked out. If you spend that much on that little of product, then you deserve to get bent over.
4.3
10 reviews
Place use awesome, great passionate staff also
Second trip today. Went just as smoothly as the first time. Everyone was friendly and very helpful. It seems this is the one dispensary within 100 miles that has it down pat as far as recreational is concerned. First trip was about 30 mins. This trip was a whopping 20 minutes. Pretty impressed to be honest. Will continue to be a returning customer.
The staff at the Springfield location is first rate. I am severely disabled and they did everything possible to make certain my visit there as painless as possible.
I'm salty not my first time being pushed aside for here going to loss a valuable customer!!!!
Your bud tender gives you a list to choose from and they was out of a lot of stuff With a very poor choice to choose from. I wanted a concentrate that was suppose to be Indica when I got to the counter to pay they said sorry we are all out and offered me sativa instead. Only had one choice in smoke and it was shake and the paper work stated it was Indica and it was actually stamped sativa.... no buds at all. Also only a couple of edibles to choose from.
$65 for seedy popcorn bud (rock candy og) smoked good. For the price I expect no seeds and better buds, that being said I do understand the recreational demand and how that May effect growing. Will come back but not anytime soon needs time to adjust to recreational use.
Good service, and surprisingly fast considering the early post legalization demand. There was a bit of a line, but the seats in the waiting area are super comfy so that's not even a problem.
Don’t know why hey have only 3 flower there site shows no info on the thc/cbd percentages ,and hasn’t updated in 2 days,what’s going on?
Not sure how this location is still in Bidens? Prices continue to spiral up, parking is atrocious. Staff are kids and mouth breathers and have zero customer service skills, product is sketchy and numbers seem fudged in comparison to actual effects. The competitor in town, Maribis beats HCI like a drum. Don’t go there unless you enjoy being serviced by lackadaisical kids.