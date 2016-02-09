Lionesslenore on January 16, 2020

Your bud tender gives you a list to choose from and they was out of a lot of stuff With a very poor choice to choose from. I wanted a concentrate that was suppose to be Indica when I got to the counter to pay they said sorry we are all out and offered me sativa instead. Only had one choice in smoke and it was shake and the paper work stated it was Indica and it was actually stamped sativa.... no buds at all. Also only a couple of edibles to choose from.