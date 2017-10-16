Donnamlafrankie on September 29, 2019

why don't you label the amount of THC and CBD and each flower? Is it that there isn't any and therefore what's the point if you don't have any CBD and there's no THC what's the point I'm sure you have THC in CBD but you're not putting the amount down and not a lot of people I've been wanting to want to use you as a go-to unless they know the numbers do you post the numbers any place else or you just don't post the numbers.? Well takes my little interfering self and just understand I'm trying to make this easier on the people and in turn you'll be getting a lot more business because I know a lot of people that just won't deal with you because you don't put your numbers up okay following you don't be afraid to be successful believe it or not that's a real thing donation Mark God bless always ... (it's forcing me to pick from the list below, none of them refer to me, but... I can't enter this letter and say 1st visit... remember, me and 28 of my friends just won't deal with you unless you POST YOUR FLOWERS THC & CBD! GOOD LUCK WITH YOUR BUSINESS!!! PLEASE, do let me know if these #'s are posted & me & my possy will make an effort to come spend some outrageous MONEY! Make it happen....PLEASE?!?!?!?!