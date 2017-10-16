Mckelron14
First time patient experience... horrible I called in to ask about any new patient deals. The receptionist told me that the dispensary offers two $25 dollar coupons .. I asked her if I can use both same day .. she told that it’s not a problem and I would have to do separate transactions. So I decided to make this 45 Minute drive. I’m checking out and was informed that I couldn’t use both ..feeling completely embarrassed I told the manager I called and spoke to someone at 2:56pm before I arrived !!! At this point I’m annoyed and upset .. the manager then leaves to go confront the receptionist and leaves me at the counter for over 15 minutes. I’ve been to 19 dispensary’s in Massachusetts and 3 in Rhode Island .. this place is beyond unprofessional and I’m waiting for the manager to confirm that I’m not lying. Manager on duty Alison .. they did honor the discount .. I will never come back ! I have chronic anxiety this whole situation put me on edge