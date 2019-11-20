Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Holiday Toy Drive Nov. 18 - Dec. 16 for Family and Community Resources drop your new unwrapped toy donation at In Good Health!
About
In Good Health is a premiere Massachusetts Medical Marijuana Dispensary, serving all Massachusetts Medical Marijuana Patients, statewide.
We are located in Brockton, less than 2 miles from Exit 17 off Rt. 24, right on the Brockton Easton line. We serve Brockton, Easton, Taunton, Avon, Stoughton, Boston, and the entire South Coast. We also serve the entire state, from Provincetown to Pittsfield through our delivery service.
Come see us at our location in Brockton, or place a delivery order today!