Stonegail
My first visit was awesome , great selection of products , very warm and friendly . Making this my new place to shop for all my meds . Thank you
4.0
10 reviews
Initial check in was odd. Didn't receive a hello or a welcome, it was quiet lol. I enjoyed being able to see the buds on display, even though I had an idea what I came for. The lighting was calming and staff was friendly 🙂 will be returning
Been here a few times, love when there’s deals. The staff here is awesome.
I love In Good Health. My husband and I are there at least once a week. All the sales associates are friendly and knowledgeable about the product. You can tell they care about each person and they do not make you feel rushed. I honestly cannot say enough good things about this place. Five stars all around!
While at the dispensary one of the workers was going through some of the cabinets. Wow fully stocked with accessories and product. When I asked about it she simply said it’s for adult use. And that we the medical patients have to use up the old stock. My flower was dry and stale packed nine months ago. My co2 oil was horrible had a bad taste. packed February 2018. My preroll well definitely not a full gram and I think it was rolled with leaf instead of bud. $100 waste. Everything I purchased was old and stale. Can’t wait for Commonwealth Alternative Care to open shop down the street. Look out you’ll be out of business soon with poor products begin pushed onto the medical patients. Remember we made you who you are.
Good place
Have been going to this dispensary for a few months now, so I think I have had enough experience here to give well-informed review. I gave their Quality rank 4 stars because you simply get the bud you ask for. I haven’t had any “bad batches” or anything that didn’t work as noted on the label. My biggest gripe is that the prerolls almost always end up canoeing, which can be very annoying. Service is top notch. The bud tenders know what they are talking about, and if ur the customer that knows what they wants, you’ll be in and out without too many hard sells. They did push the pax era vape pen on me pretty hard, but in the end it ended up being a solid product, so no complaints there. If you qualify for a discount and don’t know it, they are good about informing you and applying it. The atmosphere is being rated as it was before the new year: basic and straightforward. It sorta feels like a pot-based KFC. You go in, wait in a line you stand in, read the menu on a fast-food like menu above and behind the tenders and when it’s your turn, you go up to the counter and place your order. It’s not an uncommon set up and does allow for the customer to see the menu as they are waiting in, but it’s not really a place I would necessarily LIKE to wait in, because other local dispensaries do atmosphere much better. At the time this is being written, they are currently remodeling their interior. All-in-all a decent location that I recommend, and their delivery service is very helpful as well
Great experience, very high quality products. The flower was perfect and beautiful.
I'm not sure what all these people are complaining about. They must be new to this. Grab 5 pre-rolls anywhere and they will all weigh a little different. I've personally done this at at least 3 other dispensaries, and it's the same everywhere. They also tell you they are .7-1gram. It's on their menu board. The staff is always friendly and they know their stuff. The deals here are the best in the state!
3rd visit definitely would not recommend at all much rather drive out to other dispensaries flower is dry with no taste the amount you pay for is not what you get everything I've purchase has been missing a gram or so all pre rolled joints are not 1gram. waste of time