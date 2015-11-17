MrCommander on February 9, 2019

Have been going to this dispensary for a few months now, so I think I have had enough experience here to give well-informed review. I gave their Quality rank 4 stars because you simply get the bud you ask for. I haven’t had any “bad batches” or anything that didn’t work as noted on the label. My biggest gripe is that the prerolls almost always end up canoeing, which can be very annoying. Service is top notch. The bud tenders know what they are talking about, and if ur the customer that knows what they wants, you’ll be in and out without too many hard sells. They did push the pax era vape pen on me pretty hard, but in the end it ended up being a solid product, so no complaints there. If you qualify for a discount and don’t know it, they are good about informing you and applying it. The atmosphere is being rated as it was before the new year: basic and straightforward. It sorta feels like a pot-based KFC. You go in, wait in a line you stand in, read the menu on a fast-food like menu above and behind the tenders and when it’s your turn, you go up to the counter and place your order. It’s not an uncommon set up and does allow for the customer to see the menu as they are waiting in, but it’s not really a place I would necessarily LIKE to wait in, because other local dispensaries do atmosphere much better. At the time this is being written, they are currently remodeling their interior. All-in-all a decent location that I recommend, and their delivery service is very helpful as well