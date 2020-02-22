16 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$320
Deals
10% OFF for Vets!
Valid 9/19/2019
10% Daily Discount for Vets!
Must be a Vetran
10% OFF for Vets!
Valid 9/19/2019
10% Daily Discount for Vets!
Must be a Vetran
All Products
Espresso Truffles 60mg THC
from Silverchild Confectionaries
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Ripple Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa #7
from Stella's Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Milk and Cookies
from Stella's Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gillz Nillz
from Stella's Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gilz Nilz
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rockstar OG
from Ripple Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sexual Chocolate
from Ripple Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Banana OG
from Ripple Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolatina Hash Rosin
from High Striker Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Vegan Coconut Truffles 60mg
from Silverchild Confectionaries
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Blackberry Punch Pate De Fruit 60mg
from Silverchild Confectionaries
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Caramel Truffles 60MG
from Silverchild Confectionaries
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Strawberry Punch Pate De Fruit 60mg
from Silverchild Confectionaries
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Strain-Specific Pre-Roll Cone
from indico
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
House-Blend Pre-Roll Cone 1g
from indico
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
20mg. Tourmaline Spring CBD Water
from Tourmaline Spring
0.03mg
THC
20mg
CBD
$8.99each
In-store only