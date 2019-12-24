496 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 84
Show All 73
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$430
All Products
WCxWZ 1oz - Ounce
from Riverview Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$13028.35 g
In-store only
Larry OG 14g - Half Ounce
from Old Pal
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ oz
In-store only
Kiwi Strawberry 3.5g
from Synergy
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Dream 14g - Half Ounce
from Old Pal
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch 14g - Half Ounce
from Old Pal
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Shortbread 3.5g
from Cookies by Cookies
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Palo Cedro 3.5g
from A Golden State
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Vanilla Cookies 3.5g
from Cookies by Cookies
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Sapphire Kush 1g - Gram
from Northern Emeralds
___
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
Boss OG 3.5g
from COTC
33.11%
THC
2%
CBD
Boss OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Candy Corn 3.5g
from Cypress Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Chemdawg 3.5g
from High Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Clout Drank 3.5g
from Clout King Canna
___
THC
___
CBD
$54⅛ oz
In-store only
Cuvee Cake 3.5g
from Gas House
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Diablo OG 3.5g
from CRU Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Ether 3.5g
from Fire Society
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Fondue 3.5g
from Gas House
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Green Crack 3.5g
from CRU Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Honey Flower 3.5g
from A Golden State
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Jupiter OG 3.5g
from Northern Emeralds
___
THC
___
CBD
$54⅛ oz
In-store only
Khalifa Kush 3.5g
from Fire Society
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
King Mamba 3.5g
from Old Pal
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Lava Flower 3.5g
from A Golden State
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Legacy Sour 3.5g
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Long Valley Royal Kush 3.5g
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Lost Lemon 1oz - Ounce
from Riverview Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$13028.35 g
In-store only
Mac 1 Doja 3.5g
from Fire Society
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Maui Wowie 3.5g
from High Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Mochi Canned Cannabis 3.5g
from West Coast Cure
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Moonstone Kush 3.5g
from Northern Emeralds
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Papaya 3.5g
from Cookies by Cookies
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Peach Kobbler 3.5g
from Fire Society
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Piss 3.5g
from Grandiflora
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Upside Down Cake 3.5g
from Piña
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Pink Runtz 3.5g
from Fire Society
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Project 4516 3.5g
from Grandiflora
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch 3.5g
from Cypress Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch (H) 3.5g
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Runtz OG 3.5g
from Fire Society
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Sapphire Kush 3.5g
from Northern Emeralds
___
THC
___
CBD
$62⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 13