393 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 73
Show All 68
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$280
Deals
Happy Hour 20% off everything in the store!!**
Valid 11/12/2019 – 1/2/2030
In honor of all your hard work you do everyday, we offer 20% off your purchase NO punch card needed! EVERYONE every day between 4-7 P.M. 7 days a week and all day, everyday for the month of November will be 20% your whole purchase!!
*Currently discounted items excluded*
Happy Hour 20% off everything in the store!!**
Valid 11/12/2019 – 1/2/2030
In honor of all your hard work you do everyday, we offer 20% off your purchase NO punch card needed! EVERYONE every day between 4-7 P.M. 7 days a week and all day, everyday for the month of November will be 20% your whole purchase!!
*Currently discounted items excluded*
All Products
Dutch Treat
from Grateful Greenery
25.74%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$2.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue City Diesel
from Grateful Greenery
22.22%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blue Diesel
Strain
$2.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
28.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$2.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White 99
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
30.02%
THC
0.09%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$2.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tres Star
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
32.35%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$2.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
29.11%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$2.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
99 Problems
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
34.55%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$2.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
DosiDoz
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
31.64%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$2.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies
from Grateful Greenery
20.63%
THC
0.05%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Papaya Punch
from Grateful Greenery
26.26%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Papaya
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Chem
from Grateful Greenery
26.77%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat
from Grateful Greenery
28.13%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Secret Formula
from Lingo Farms
29.06%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Sour Diesel
from Lingo Farms
25.36%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Pie Kush
from Million Elephants
28.12%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dog Cookies #5
from Million Elephants
26.92%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange ADE
from JD Grown
31.4%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from JD Grown
31.45%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Grape Diesel
from Bliss Cultivation
27.29%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Gorilla
from Bliss Cultivation
24.47%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Kush
from Grateful Greenery
18.9%
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
THC Bomb
from Grateful Greenery
25.46%
THC
___
CBD
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Kush
from Grateful Greenery
31.64%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze
from Grateful Greenery
25.15%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Grateful Greenery
28.56%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffins
from Grateful Greenery
24.25%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Nigerian Silver
from Grateful Greenery
28.23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Double Dream
from Grateful Greenery
25.51%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Double Dream
Strain
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Cyclone
from Meraki
6.77%
THC
14.4%
CBD
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Peach Cobbler
from Meraki
19.1%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Peach Cobbler
Strain
$7.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cowboy Kush
from Highland Provisions
28.2%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Jack
from Living Things
24.7%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Holy Grail Kush
from Verdant Leaf
34.7%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sticky Glue
from Excolo Farms
33.05%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Raspberry
from Excolo Farms
31.71%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO
from Deterra
26.7%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chemdawg #4
from Wykanush
30.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Slurricane
from Meraki
22.5%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Disco Biscuts
from Meraki
30.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Elysium 1g Quantum Kush
from Elysium Fields (Chalice Farms)
73.19%
THC
___
CBD
$321 g
In-store only
12345 ... 10