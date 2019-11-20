All prices listed are Medical & Happy Hour pricing South Eugene's Largest selection and BEST prices. We are one of the easiest dispensary's to access directly off I-5, simply by taking Exit 189 to Franklin Blvd or Exit 189 to McVay Hwy to E. 30th Ave. to Franklin Blvd. We have the product knowledge to serve all your needs whether you are an OMMP card holder or a recreational customer. Our superior customer service will set us apart from the rest. We offer a comfortable buying experience, with a large sales floor and multiple sales stations so you don't feel rushed. We are looking forward to your visit! Closest dispensary to LCC! We carry all types of CBD products.