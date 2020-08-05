h........6
very lovely visit 😊
OUR NAME The combination of indica and sativa in our name (in/sa) is a statement of our promise to cultivate top quality, nuanced hybrids with the highest standards of care and artistry. UNCOMMON CANNABIS Our mission is to illuminate this path for others by providing premium, personalized, locally-grown medical and adult-use cannabis products that make people feel and live better. Whether you enjoy cannabis to relax and unwind, connect with friends, or as a medical solution, Insa's uncommon products ignite the benefits of this powerful and wildly versatile plant. Our growers, artisans, chefs and thinkers combine deep knowledge and experience to cultivate premium cannabis and cannabis products with diverse terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Explore cannabis in our modern spaces that invite connection, fun and discovery. For health. For fun. For life. Live your world.
Picked up an 8th of ACxSD last week. Opened it to only find bud that was terribly trimmed, somewhat brown, and smelled of musty basement. Vaped it in my volcano and the flavor was just as bad. I removed the half a gram of fan leaves that should have been done by prior to sale, and still the same terrible flavor, low potency, just overall bad. I reached out the your INSA email last Friday still without hearing any response. Called yesterday and was told you don’t accept returns yet INSA’s replies on Leafly say the contrary. Can someone please fix this issue and give me the adequate information instead of “why don’t you just swing on down”? Some of us have 1hr+ drives to make it to your dispensary and it’s a little easier said than done to take 2 hours out of someone’s day after selling product that’s not even close to acceptable from where your flower was last year.
I could not be more dissappointed. I was hoping the people would see the price go down as more high quality dispensaries open, not up. $60 an eighth is outrageous but people give it gladly to show support for what you are doing. Your product quality & service bring people to you $70 an eighth drives them elsewhere.