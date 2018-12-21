h........6
very lovely visit 😊
4.6
350 reviews
Picked up an 8th of ACxSD last week. Opened it to only find bud that was terribly trimmed, somewhat brown, and smelled of musty basement. Vaped it in my volcano and the flavor was just as bad. I removed the half a gram of fan leaves that should have been done by prior to sale, and still the same terrible flavor, low potency, just overall bad. I reached out the your INSA email last Friday still without hearing any response. Called yesterday and was told you don’t accept returns yet INSA’s replies on Leafly say the contrary. Can someone please fix this issue and give me the adequate information instead of “why don’t you just swing on down”? Some of us have 1hr+ drives to make it to your dispensary and it’s a little easier said than done to take 2 hours out of someone’s day after selling product that’s not even close to acceptable from where your flower was last year.
I could not be more dissappointed. I was hoping the people would see the price go down as more high quality dispensaries open, not up. $60 an eighth is outrageous but people give it gladly to show support for what you are doing. Your product quality & service bring people to you $70 an eighth drives them elsewhere.
If you have a scale, check the weight of your product. Been shorted twice from this dispensary.
Hello, We are sorry to hear about your negative experience. Please reach out to info@myinsa.com with further details. We hope to make this right.
Got an 8th of GSC. Opened it and was shocked, brown with no smell for 60$. Iv had gsc many times and this holds no resemblance in anyway to the gsc iv smoked before. I dont understand who would think this is acceptable to sell.
Hello, We are sorry to hear about your negative experience. Please keep in mind that we will accept returns for any products purchased in our dispensaries. For more info, please reach out to info@myinsa.com, or mention it next time you stop into one of our dispensaries.
Very nice inside building, rug floors and staffing seem very attentive to customer needs as long as you describe what you’re looking for.
Thank you!
Our favorite shop in all of MA! We would love to see some Green Dream wax on the menu, please :)
Thank you!