INSA Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Easthampton
Deals
Available today
Promotions
Insa Pre-rolls 5 for $25.00
*ask associate for details *while supplies last
Insa Distillate Carts Buy 2 - Get 1 FREE!
*ask associate for details *while supplies last
50% off first two orders for new customers.
*must sign up for MyInsa Medical Loyalty Program *ask associate for details *for new customers
50% Off on first visit after renewing your Med Card. Must be within 30 days of renewing your Med Card.
Must be within 30 days of renewing your Med Card.
Veterans: 20% off all products Disabled Veterans: 40% off all products Pediatric Discount: 30% off orders for patients under 18 (discount applies to caregivers purchasing order) Industry Discounts: Industry professionals receive 20% off Insa products (only Insa products, must show badge as proof of employment. This is not stackable with veteran, senior, compassion, pediatric, or employee discounts) Compassion Discount: 10% off (need to show proof of qualifications) Sales and promotional discounts
These discounts are NOT stackable (with others in this category, but you will always receive the greatest discount available to you). *ask associate for details
25% Off for you and a friend (unlimited referrals)
Both you and your friend must sign up for MyInsa Medical Loyalty Program. Excludes gift card purchases or purchases made using gift cards.
Senior Mornings - 15% Off before 12pm Monday – Wednesday Birthday (New) - 10% Off on day of your birthday
*ask associate for details
We have the best rewards in the industry. Period. Don’t miss out on everyday member perks, loyalty points, and special bonus discounts catered to you and your medical needs. Start saving today and make every Insa purchase a rewarding experience. Earn 1 loyalty point for every dollar spent in an Insa store on products, merchandise, and accessories. $1 SPENT = 1 POINT 200 POINTS = 25% OFF Points expire after 90 days Earn Double Points on Wednesday (points are stackable) • Earn points on all purchases • Use rewards earned on any purchase • Richest rewards in the industry • Members who are subscribed to our email, SMS and Push notifications get access to special bonus point offers and exclusive promotions to earn rewards even faster
*Must sign up for Myinsa Medical Loyalty Program Earn and redeem loyalty points on product, accessory and merchandise purchases. Loyalty points cannot be earned on taxes, delivery fees, or shipping. Points have a 90-day expiration period – this 90-day expiration period restarts after each purchase a loyalty member makes. Points are rounded down to the nearest whole dollar. Discounts earned with points cannot be applied to gift cards.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.