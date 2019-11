Our dispensary was established to provide quality treatment with compassion and convenience. Our mission is to provide an alternative natural way of healing without using industrialized pharmaceuticals. We offer a broad array of cannabis services geared to address illnesses and injuries. Our team will guide you through your options to make sure that you are comfortable with your treatment plan. In order to provide our patients with the highest level of care, our goal is to create a treatment plan that will best suit your needs. Our Team: Doc Woody - A physician of Osteopathic medicine for 37 years, he has been studying the endocannabinoid system and it's importance to our health for the last two years. He has been studying the importance of the phytocanabinoids for the last 18 months. He has been advising patients on their use in the clinic setting over the same time period. Betty, LPN - Nursing for 20+ years in various settings, the last 10 of those have been in a clinic setting watching patients everyday deal with different medical problems and not being able to get the relief they need. We are here to change that. David, Horticulturist - Graduate of EOSC with an Associates in Plant Nutrition and Science. Also a graduate of OSU, with a Bachelors in Range Land Ecology and Wildlife Management.