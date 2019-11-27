Welcome to Island Herb. We’re a 21+ recreational cannabis retail shop and medical dispensary located on the south end of beautiful Whidbey Island, Washington in the town of Freeland. We’re firm believers in the natural medicinal and recreational value of cannabis. That’s why we offer only the highest quality cannabis products, and present them to you with expert knowledge and a knowing smile. Whether you’re looking for flowers, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, tinctures, drinkables or concentrates, we have the goods to give you the experience you’re looking for.