Download our webapp @ --> app.i90greenhouse.com We are the only locally owned / operated retail shop in Ritzville. We have the BIGGEST selection in the entire state. Each dispensary should be different. Experience the difference with us. The top-shelf difference. We are located just east of Cow Creek Merchantile. 1611 B Smittys BLVD, Ritzville, Wa 99169 We have plenty of room for Semi-Trucks / RVS / Motor-homes 509-770-4727 *Prices shown INCLUDE TAX* Ritzville , Pot , Weed , Marijuana , Cannabis , I-90 , Flower , Cannabis, Dispensary, Recreation, Weed, Pot Shop