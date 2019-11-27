Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We will be open Thanksgiving Day 9am to 5pm! Black Friday normal business hours 10am to 8pm. Come see your buds at J & J Buds!
About
Come meet new buds at J & J Buds. We carry several flower strains, cartridges, edibles and many more products. Right off HWY 169 on 31st St. We are here to serve you and your medical cannabis needs.
First time patients get 16% off!