Follow
J. London
(226) 213-5535
222 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 27
Show All 60
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$1100
All Products
7ACRES - Jean Guy - 3.5g
from 7ACRES
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.47each
In-store only
Edison Reserve - Casablanca Reserve - 7g
from Edison
___
THC
___
CBD
$88.95each
In-store only
Edison - La Strada Pre-Roll - 3x0.5g
from Edison
___
THC
___
CBD
$21.1each
In-store only
LBS - Ocean View - 3.5g
from LBS
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.1each
In-store only
Trailblazer - Flicker Stix Pre Roll 1x0.5g
from Trailblazer
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.5each
In-store only
Aurora - Temple - 3.5g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.95each
In-store only
Aurora - Banana Split - 3.5g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.15each
In-store only
Royal High - Super Skunk - 3.5g
from Royal High
___
THC
___
CBD
$42each
In-store only
Canna Farms - Pink Kush - 3.5g
from Canna Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$52.55each
In-store only
Royal High - Serious Kush - 3.5g
from Royal High
___
THC
___
CBD
$36each
In-store only
Acreage Pharms - All Kush - 3.5g
from Acreage Pharms
___
THC
___
CBD
$38.98each
In-store only
Seven Oaks - Ultra Sour - 3.5g
from Seven Oaks
___
THC
___
CBD
$41.45each
In-store only
Redecan - Charlotte CBD - 3.5g
from RedeCan
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.6each
In-store only
Edison Reserve - Lola Montes Reserve - 7g
from Edison
___
THC
___
CBD
$79each
In-store only
Flowr - BC Delahaze - 3.5g
from Flowr
___
THC
___
CBD
$42each
In-store only
Haven St. - No. 502 White Light - 3.5g
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.5each
In-store only
Color Cannabis - Summer Shishkaberry - 3.5g
from Color Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.55each
In-store only
INDIVA - Super Silver Haze Pre-Roll - 2x0.5g
from Indiva
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.7each
In-store only
THC BioMed - THC CBD Indica Pre-Roll - 3x0.5g
from THC BioMed
___
THC
___
CBD
$19.5each
In-store only
AltaVie - Airplane Mode - 3.5g
from AltaVie
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
AltaVie - Airplane Mode - 7g
from AltaVie
___
THC
___
CBD
$85.35each
In-store only
AltaVie - Campfire - 1g
from AltaVie
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
AltaVie - Campfire - 3.5g
from AltaVie
___
THC
___
CBD
$32each
In-store only
Aurora - Banana Split - 1g
from Aurora
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.95each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Galiano - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.6each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Keats - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.6each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Quadra - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.6each
In-store only
Emerald - Hash Plant - 3.5g
from Emerald
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Seven Oaks - Cold Creek Kush - 1g
from Seven Oaks
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.45each
In-store only
Woodstock - Purple Chitral - 3.5g
from Woodstock
___
THC
___
CBD
$41.1each
In-store only
Spinach - Dancehall - 3.5g
from Spinach Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.95each
In-store only
7ACRES - White Widow 3.5g
from 7ACRES
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.37each
In-store only
Edison - Rio Bravo 3.5g
from Edison
___
THC
___
CBD
$32each
In-store only
Edison - City Lights 3.5g
from Edison
___
THC
___
CBD
$32each
In-store only
Edison - La Strada Pre-Roll 1x0.5g
from Edison
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.4each
In-store only
Trailblazer - Spark Stix Pre Roll - 1x0.5g
from Trailblazer
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.5each
In-store only
Trailblazer - Glow Hybrid Bud -3.5g
from Trailblazer
___
THC
___
CBD
$31each
In-store only
WINK - No. 01 - 2x0.5g
from WINK
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.85each
In-store only
Broken Coast - Ruxton - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$44.6each
In-store only
Flowr - BC Diesel - 3.5g
from Flowr
___
THC
___
CBD
$42each
In-store only
123456