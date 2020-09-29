J........5 on October 3, 2020

Love the atmosphere here. It reminds me of an Apple store. It’s clean and sleek. The staff actually knows what they’re talking about - which is a nice change of pace from other cannabis stores that I’ve been to in Windsor. The prices are awesome. Most of them are even less than the OCS - so that was surprising. The amount of options of strains is insane! I think they carry every drink option available too!