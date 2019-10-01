Sillymailgirl
4.9
8 reviews
quiet place, they are very knowledgeable.
Thank you so much for stopping by, we appreciate your kind words and hope to see you soon! Have a wonderful day. Thank You-Jade Wellness Center Management
best around
Thank you so much for stopping by, we appreciate your kind words and hope to see you soon! Have a wonderful day. Thank You-Jade Wellness Center Management
great location they are very helpful and knowledgeable great great pricing and tremendous selections
Thank you so much for stopping by, we appreciate your kind words and hope to see you soon! Have a wonderful day. Thank You-Jade Wellness Center Management
The Bud tender was Exceptional from her knowledge to my eyes will definitely be coming back!!
Thank you so much for stopping by, we appreciate your kind words and hope to see you soon! Have a wonderful day. Thank You-Jade Wellness Center Management
tried the new flower strains that launched today, a gram of each. Wasn’t disappointed. Northern soul was a heavy indica!! Very relaxing effect. Super skunk was very sweet with a creative effect. Always my go to dispensary. These guys rock with prices, product, and attitude.
Thank you so much for stopping by, we appreciate your kind words and hope to see you soon! Have a wonderful day. Thank You-Jade Wellness Center Management
nice shop. good prices. flower quailty was a little low, but good prices on everything. i would get concetrates and edibles here, but probably get flower somewhere else
Thank you so much for stopping by, we appreciate your review and hope to see you soon! Have a wonderful day. Thank You-Jade Wellness Center Management
Clean, friendly, and they know there product! Out the door pricing is the greatest! Definitely will be a return customer.
Thank you so much for stopping by, we appreciate your kind words and hope to see you soon! Have a wonderful day. Thank You-Jade Wellness Center Management
Very friendly and took time to explain everything. Definitely will be returning.
Thank you so much for stopping by, we appreciate your kind words and hope to see you soon! Have a wonderful day. Thank You-Jade Wellness Center Management