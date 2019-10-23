Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Darwin gummies and caramels back in stock! 50mg, 100mg and 500mg! And brand new 400mg pack for only $35.....Thats 40%off!
About
Welcome To Jamestown Center Yuma!!
Jamestown is Yuma's only fully licensed medical marijuana dispensary. Our goal is to provide the highest level of professional, friendly service. At Jamestown, we pride ourselves on our knowledgeable and attentive staff. Stop on by for our high quality cannabis products in our inviting facility.