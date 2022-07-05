On the outside, Jane Dispensary is a boujee millennial weed boutique, so I've had my reservations but as soon as I walked in I immediately felt welcome. Interacting with the front desk person (Sid) made my day, and at the counter they were equally as wonderful. My one complaint is that Jane doesn't feature deli style flower, but it's made up for with the service. Pretty decent prices considering its location on Delmar, will definitely be returning
