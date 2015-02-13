Monday 11/2

Valid 11/2/2020 - 11/3/2020

JARS Cannabis is open Daily 7am-9:45pm. We are accepting Online Orders that can be picked up via our Express Window or Curbside option (currently our text option is unavailable at the moment due to technical difficulties from the server), as well as allowing a limited number of Patients into the lobby. Due to state mandate a mask is required for entering the facility, thank you for your patience and understanding. ***HOUSE PRROLLS NOW BUY ONE GET ONE FOR $1 -- 7AM-9AM & 8PM-945PM EVERYDAY*** FLOWER & CONCENTRATES •House Pre Rolls B3G1 FREE (select strains *excl connoisseur*) •Dr. Zodiak Concentrates -Moonrocks $32 •Venom Cartridges & Shatter $20 or MIX & MATCH -2 for $35 -4 for $65 -7 for $100 CARTRIDGES •TIMELESS BOGO 7am-9am & 8pm-945pm •Item 9 Cartridges -1 for $25 -2 for $45 -3 for $65 -4 for $85 -5 for $100 •Item 9 Live Resin Pods 2 for $80 +FREE Battery •Dr. Zodiak -1000mg Carts -1 for $70 -2 for $120 -3 for $150 -4 for $190 -5 for $200 •DRIP CCell Cartridge *excl HTE* -1 for $36 -3 for $90 -5 for $125 •K.I.N.D Live Resin Cartridges -500mg 2 for $60 •Select 2.4.6.8 Cartridge Deal •Select Live Resin Cartridge -500mg 2 for $65 •30% OFF ROVE Cartridges EDIBLES & MORE •WANA Gummies -2 for $28 100mg/1:1/2:1 -2 for $48 300mg/5:1 •Mind Ryte 100mg -2 for $18 -3 for $24 -4 for $30 •$6 TRU Infusion Brownies •$5 Yummy Gummy 50mg •Good Things Coming Jellies 2 for $20 *excl 1:1* •Select THC Drops 2 for $90 •Kindred Capsules B3G1 FREE *FREE Womens JARS/Baked Bros Collab Tee or Tank with your purchase of any Baked Bros Product*

All deals *While Supplies Last*, Can not be stacked with other Discounts.