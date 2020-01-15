Zen Dispensary in New River, Arizona is one of the fastest growing state licensed dispensaries in the Phoenix area. We carry top shelf medication at affordable prices. Not only are we "Deli Style" but we have 20+ strains available. We are just off the I-17 and New River Rd we are easy to get to and you will be sure to love our service and products! Look for the huge billboard on I-17 North of the Anthem Outlet Mall.

Come in and check out our amazing prices on THE CLEAR products! Elite Clear cartridges are $29 for 500mg and $45 for 1000mg. Cartridges and Gram Syringes available in 12 different flavors! Tested at over 97% Pure THC. 100% Solventless with 100% all natural and organic terpenes. This IS the future of cannabis. Come see us today at Zen Dispensary!

NEW PATIENT DEALS -

With any first time purchase of equal or greater value, in store only, new patients may receive ONE item from the following list for FREE: Up to an 1/8 of flower , ANY cartridge, 1/2 gram of concentrate, ANY edible up to $40 in value or 1 Totally Twaxed pre-roll. *New Patient deals CAN NOT be combined with any other promotions or discounts

$65 HALF OZ ALL DAY EVERYDAY! *select strains only *limited quantity available

We salute our Veterans, Teachers, First Responders and Seniors with 10% Off! *some restrictions may apply

Hungry? Zen carries a full assortment of edibles that will satisfy any taste. We feature brands such as Infusion , Korova, Pucks, Infusion and more. Check out our fully stocked refrigerator in the store.