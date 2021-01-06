I came to this location in error. I didn’t realize there was an East and West Jars. I told the bud tender what I was after and he encouraged a strain called Strawberry Smiggles. I was hesitant because I prefer stronger, more potent strains but was assured this was worth it. I’m so disappointed! The other strain he suggested was ok, but definitely not among the good ones. 85$ later and I’m stuck with bud with no good uses. The employees were polite, but that only does so much when the bud is sub par.