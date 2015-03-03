Jayne dispensary prides itself on superior customer service coupled with a warm, comfortable and friendly environment at a great value. Jayne is rated ‘best of” by High times, Willamette weekly and many others. Jayne offers a custom curated menu of Flower, edibles, concentrates, cartridges, topicals and Cannabis lifestyle accessories. In addition, there is plenty of parking where everyone is welcome. Jayne is conveniently located in NE Portland’s Eliot Neighborhood ½ a block from 5 star dining at OX, and 2 blocks from Russel St BBQ, Wonder Ballroom and Nike Factory outlet. We are also within walking distance of the Oregon convention center, Moda center and Lloyd center Mall.