Welcome to Jenny's! We are located on 5530 N. Decatur Blvd. right before the Decatur and Ann intersection. We're in a plaza surrounded by CVS and US Complete Auto Care. Be sure to stop by and check out our space! At Jenny's, we strive to provide the ultimate patient experience by producing quality products, patient education, and a place for people to simply come and feel comfortable on your way to relief. Our amazing staff is here for you, to guide you through your journey and assist in any way you need.