LucyLu1993 on July 20, 2019

What I like visiting about this place is that it did a complete 180 and changed everything. I personally like it because it has space for their customers to walk around and see what they like but they also have a guidance for where the line is as well. Whenever i come in i always see around 4-5 budtenders standing and assisting customers. Yeah it gegs busy but what place doesnt? Loved to speak to mariah and michelle over the phone for their daily specials lol #always_havemybuisness