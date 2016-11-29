Dezzy1031
love this place so nice and amazing prices
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
3.7
10 reviews
love this place so nice and amazing prices
It’s a cool spot
What I like visiting about this place is that it did a complete 180 and changed everything. I personally like it because it has space for their customers to walk around and see what they like but they also have a guidance for where the line is as well. Whenever i come in i always see around 4-5 budtenders standing and assisting customers. Yeah it gegs busy but what place doesnt? Loved to speak to mariah and michelle over the phone for their daily specials lol #always_havemybuisness
Great service
Nice budtenders and the weed is good. A little pricey but it’s all that’s around
This dispensary blows. Their is no real benefit as a medical patient here, as many other recreational people were helped before me. When I did get to the budtender, he acted like I was wasting his time. Zero customer service from the budtender, the security guard had more personality. Never coming back to Jenny's.
small selection and over priced. The set up and checkout could be so much better. Also no med products, total waste for waste
There was no order to being served ppl were just standing around, I had to ask were to go to be served but once served I was pleased, they have good product I will try them again
Felt rushed, person assisting me made me feel like I was an annoyance. Only asked product questions.
Small selection and very overpriced. Wait time is excessive and budtenders rush you.