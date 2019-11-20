Follow
Jenny's Dispensary Bend
Deals
$60 Ounce Special
Valid 11/18/2019
Looking for an ounce that won't break the bank? Search no further -- we've got Blueberry Headband from Mobelly Farms for $60 (REC!!) out the door! Blueberry Headband Mobelly Farms THC 12.34% CBD 0.00% Harvested 9/21/2019
Discounts do not apply to value flower. A limited selection may apply. Prices available for stock on-hand. Ask a Budtender for details. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
All Products
Jack Herer
from Wee Farms
20.11%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Face
from Sugarbud
28.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Animal Face
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lavender
from Tao Gardens
17.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze
from Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
25%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gotta Kookie
from LEAP FARMS
22.7%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Gotta Kookie
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Spank
from LEAP FARMS
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Spank
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from LEAP FARMS
23.8%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Urkle
from Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
20.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sour Urkle
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hawaiian Dutch
from Emerald Cannabis Worx
26.44%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Dutch Hawaiian
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Royale
from Frontier Farms
32.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Lemon Royale
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Code Blue
from Cascadia Premium
28.97%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Code Blue
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Poochie Love
from Cascadia Premium
26.72%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Poochie Love
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Kush
from Moto Perpetuo Farm
20.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Garlic Mints
from Gnome Grown Organics
27.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Garlic Mints
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Emerald Cannabis Worx
30.92%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lodi Dodi
from SugarTop Buddery
21.4%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Lodi Dodi
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
N*rnia
from SugarTop Buddery
22.32%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Narnia
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies
from Frontier Farms
23.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GrapeHead
from Sugarbud
26.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
GrapeHead
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jaeger B buds
from Mobelly Farms
20.68%
THC
0%
CBD
JGR
Strain
$41 g
In-store only
Jaeger A Buds
from Mobelly Farms
20.93%
THC
0%
CBD
JGR
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Do-Si-Do
from Mobelly
26.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Space Candy
from Angel Industries
0.67%
THC
17.21%
CBD
Sour Space Candy
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Mobelly Farms
12.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$501 oz
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush
from Gud Gardens
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Kona Gold
from Virgin Cannabis
17.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Kona Gold
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
KandyLand
from Frontier Farms
23.1%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Kandyland
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Beach Wedding
from Bula Farms
26.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
beach wedding
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Guava
from Bula Farms
31.3%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Guava
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fresh Squeezed OG
from Bula Farms
25.6%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Fresh Squeezed OG
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Lime Reserve
from Sol Cultivations, Inc.
31.12%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Black Lime Special Reserve
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Grape
from Bula Farms
26.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sour Grape
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fruity Chronic Juice
from Cannabis Nation
24.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Fruity Chronic Juice
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OUTDOOR Original Glue
from Gardeners
20.79%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$70½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Bruce B.
from Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
27.1%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
C-Web
from Smith Rock Cannabis Company
1.89%
THC
23.65%
CBD
c-web
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ebony and Ivory
from Frontier Farms
22.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Ebony and Ivory
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush
from Cannabis Nation Dispensaries
21.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zkittles
from NW KIND
24.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittles
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Cake
from Smith Rock Cannabis Company
26.07%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Platinum Cake
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
