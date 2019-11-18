Jenny’s Dispensary serves medical and recreational customers throughout the Central Oregon area including Bend, Lapine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond, and Sunriver. We strive to maintain a welcoming and professional environment that is conducive to the tending and education of our diverse clientele. We take seriously our goal of improved health for all, and believe that our products, in combination with positive lifestyle choices and open communication with your physicians, can lead to an improved quality of life. Adhering to our belief system, Jenny’s carries a wide variety of top shelf and premium products. Among these are cannabis strains from first-class farms like Pistil Point and Bula. We have an extensive selection of cannabis strains, concentrates, cartridges, edibles, extracts, tinctures, topicals, and more! Dope Cup winners Laurie and Maryjane, sit on our shelves along with an array of other delicious edibles; brands such as Gron, Wana, and Wyld join them. Dab Society and Oregon Genetics, supply us with some of the best quality extracts in town! If you are looking for a cannabis cartridge for vaping, look no further! We continually have a multitude of cartridges in stock from cannabis brands like Golden XTRX, Select, and O.pen Vape. Proudly located in the High Desert, Jenny’s also carries local products from Calyx Extract, Lunchbox Alchemy, and High Desert Pure. Jenny’s Dispensary has gained its positive reputation from our knowledgeable staff and friendly environment. We not only have what you’re searching for, but we have some of the best values in town! Please drop by and see for yourself!