Jerry's Cannabis Co. - Lake Cowichan
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Jerry's Cannabis Co. - Lake Cowichan
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
170 Cowichan Lake Rd, Lake Cowichan, BC
License 450378
storefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
Closed