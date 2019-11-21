Follow
Joint Rivers
(509) 233-4420
743 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 506
Show All 119
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$207
All Products
Sweet J 1g by Experience Organics
from Experience Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Sweet J 3.5g by Experience Organics
from Experience Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$31⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Tangie 1g by Experience Organics
from Experience Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Sour Tangie 3.5g by Experience Organics
from Experience Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$31⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Tangie 7g by Experience Organics
from Experience Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$61¼ oz
In-store only
Heisenburg Kush 1g by Suspended Brands
from Suspended Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Enigma 3.5g by Suspended Brands
from Suspended Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Enigma 7g by Suspended Brands
from Suspended Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$58¼ oz
In-store only
CBDiesel 3.5g by Suspended Brands
from Suspended Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
CBDiesel 1g by Suspended Brands
from Suspended Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Lake of Fire 3.5g by Suspended Brands
from Suspended Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Lake of Fire 1g by Suspended Brands
from Suspended Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Pootie Tang 3.5g by Suspended Brands
from Suspended Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Pootie Tange 1g by Suspended Brands
from Suspended Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Heisenburg Kush 7g by Suspended Brands
from Suspended Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$58¼ oz
In-store only
Super Silver Sour Diesel 28g by BONDI
from Bondi Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$2071 oz
In-store only
Crazy Goo 1g by BONDI
from Bondi Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Crazy Goo 3.5g by BONDI
from Bondi Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
Crazy Goo 7g by BONDI
from Bondi Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$49¼ oz
In-store only
Optimus Prime by BONDI
from Bondi Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Super Silver Lemon Haze by BONDI
from Bondi Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Do-si-dos by ROYAL TREE
from Royal Tree Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$51⅛ oz
In-store only
Snowcap by ROYAL TREE
from Royal Tree Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$51⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunshine Lime 1g by ROYAL TREE
from Royal Tree Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Chem Pie OG by ROYAL TREE
from Royal Tree Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Red Dragon 1g by Pagoda
from Pagoda
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Red Dragon 3.5g by Pagoda
from Pagoda
___
THC
___
CBD
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
Red Dragon 7g by Pagoda
from Pagoda
___
THC
___
CBD
$53¼ oz
In-store only
Nightmare Cookies 7g by Pagoda
from Pagoda
___
THC
___
CBD
$53¼ oz
In-store only
Bubbha Kush 1g by Pagoda
from Pagoda
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Bubbha Kush 3.5g by Pagoda
from Pagoda
___
THC
___
CBD
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
Bubbha Kush 7g by Pagoda
from Pagoda
___
THC
___
CBD
$53¼ oz
In-store only
Nightmare Cookies 1g by Pagoda
from Pagoda
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Nightmare cookies 3.5g by Pagoda
from Pagoda
___
THC
___
CBD
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch 1g by Pagoda
from Pagoda
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Purple Punch 3.5g by Pagoda
from Pagoda
___
THC
___
CBD
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch 7g by Pagoda
from Pagoda
___
THC
___
CBD
$53¼ oz
In-store only
Slymer 3.5g by Cloud 9
from Cloud 9 Confectionery
___
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Slymer 1g by Cloud 9
from Cloud 9 Confectionery
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Neverland 1g by Cloud 9
from Cloud 9 Confectionery
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
12345 ... 19