Jombo's Island Dispensary
Deals
Available today
Promotions
Select from a variety of strains of our 4-C's 1.25g House Pre-Rolls for $80 OTD.
Cannot combine with any other discounts including happy hour or 25% off punch card redemption.
Receive 10% off your entire purchase! Includes all products and accessories.
Cannot combine with in-store deals or variety packs.
Stop in anytime on Mondays and receive TWO punches on your punch card to help you get closer to that 25% off!
Choose from a variety of strains available in Sol badder concentrates for a bulk deal discount!
Deal does not include Sol diamonds, diamonds/sauce, diamond dust or crumble.
Choose from a variety of strains and textures available in Sol concentrates for a bulk deal discount!
Deal does not include Sol badder.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.